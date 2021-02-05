Fire rages in middle of Harlem street after crews respond to gas leak

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire is raging in the middle of a street in Harlem after Con Edison was responding to a gas leak.

It happened near the intersection of West 114th Street and 7th Avenue.

Con Edison crews were responding to a gas leak and started excavating the street when the fire suddenly erupted.

One nearby building was evacuated as a precaution.

Con Edison will have to shut off the gas to put the fire out.

No injuries have been reported.

