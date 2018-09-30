Fire rages through Queens auto body shop

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --Firefighters were at the scene of a raging fire at an auto body shop in Queens on Saturday night.
The flames broke out on Borden Avenue in Long Island City just before 8 p.m. Saturday - and quickly grew to four alarms.
There are no reports of injuries, but authorities told people to expect smoke conditions and traffic delays in the area.
Nearby residents are being advised to keep their windows closed.
