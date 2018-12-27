Fire rips through Westchester County church days after Christmas

NEW ROCHELLE, New York --
A fire has torn through a suburban New York church two days after Christmas.

The blaze was reported around 8 a.m. Thursday at Zion Baptist Church in New Rochelle.

Photos and video showed smoke coursing and flames spurting through the shingled roof of the church on Lockwood Avenue.

Officials say the fire started in the second floor of the building and was contained largely to a storage area and living quarters.

Within a couple hours, it was almost under control, but there were a number of stubborn hot spots.

The Tudor-revival style building was built in 1924, and for decades, it was home to the New Rochelle Womens Club. In 1965, the church purchased the building and moved Zion Baptist from its original home.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

