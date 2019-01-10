Emergency responders are working to extinguish a large fire that spread to several buildings in Monmouth County, New Jersey.Officials said at least three buildings caught fire on Highfield Avenue in Aberdeen around noon Thursday.Eyewitness video shows flames engulf a structure as dark smoke billows into the sky.At least one person suffered minor injuries, officials said.Firefighters have cut the power and gas to the affected homes.At the moment of reporting, firefighters were still attempting to get a handle on the fire. So far, the cause of the fire has not been released.----------