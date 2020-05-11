Fire tears through apartment in Bronx high-rise; Arson suspected

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- The FDNY responded to a high-rise fire in the Bronx that may have been started intentionally following a dispute with a neighbor.

The flames broke out on West 174th Street in the Morris Heights section just after 11:30 a.m.

Police say an emotionally-disturbed person was barricaded inside an apartment with a knife following the dispute.

There are no reports of any injuries, but authorities say a 53-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital for psych evaluation.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxmorris heightsfirebarricadearson
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parts of NY expected to reopen this week after hitting benchmarks
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy, Sen. Menendez hold COVID-19 update
Death rate below 200 in NY for first time since pandemic began
93 cases of mystery illness possibly linked to COVID-19 in NY
Equinox unveils reopening plan, including weekly visit limits
AccuWeather: 113-year record low in jeopardy Monday night
Show More
Study: Virus death toll in NYC worse than official tally
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
NYC turns focus on health providers in hardest-hit communities
Rapper Nick Blixky fatally shot in Brooklyn
Princeton has 1st black valedictorian in university's 274-year history
More TOP STORIES News