Fire tears through century-old grain warehouse in Red Hook, Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened in Brooklyn overnight.

Eyewitness News
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A two-alarm fire burned through a century-old former grain warehouse in Brooklyn Thursday night.

Heavy fire broke out in the former S.W. Bowne Grain Storehouse on Smith Street in Red Hook just after 11:15 p.m.

Firefighters battled the blaze from the street and from the Gowanus Canal using a fireboat.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The sprawling structure was built in 1886 and used as a shipping warehouse for grain until the 1960s.

Vacant for decades, it was targeted by preservationists but never landmarked. Work had recently begun at the site.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firefirefdnyRed HookBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News