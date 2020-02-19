Fire tears through diner in Pomona, Rockland County

By Eyewitness News
POMONA, Rockland County (WABC) -- Fire tore through a diner in Rockland County.

The flames broke out just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday at the Mount Ivy All American Diner on Route 202 in Pomona.

Firefighters quickly went to work and were able to get it under control.

Fortunately, no one inside was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Route 202 was closed during the firefighting efforts, but has since reopened to traffic.

Related topics:
pomonarockland countybuilding firefirerestaurant
