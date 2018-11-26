Fire tears through historic mansion in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) --
Firefighters battled a fire at a historic mansion in Westchester County Monday.

Officials say the flames broke out in the abandoned property on Wildcliff Road in New Rochelle.

The house is an old mansion owned by the city that has been walled off for some time.

Police do not believe anyone was in the house at the time.

Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading but were unable to prevent the old stone mansion from burning.

New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson called it one of the city's significant historic properties.

The mansion was built in 1855 and donated to the city in 1940.

After being used for city offices, the building housed a variety of not-for-profit groups and functions, including Wildcliff Natural Science Center, East Coast Performing Arts and Wildcliff Center for the Arts.

The city had plans to restore the building but had not started that project. Gas was turned off in the mansion, so it is not clear how the fire started.

The building was listed on the National Register of Historical Places in 2002 and is a locally designated site.

