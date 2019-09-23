Fire tears through Jersey Shore catering hall

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fire ripped through a catering hall on the Jersey Shore.
Police say flames broke out Sunday around 8 p.m. at a catering hall in Lakewood Township, Ocean County.
Nearby residences were evacuated as a precaution.
No injuries have been reported.
It is not clear what caused the fire.
