Fire tears through Jersey Shore catering hall

By Eyewitness News
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fire ripped through a catering hall on the Jersey Shore.

Police say flames broke out Sunday around 8 p.m. at a catering hall in Lakewood Township, Ocean County.

Nearby residences were evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported.

It is not clear what caused the fire.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lakewoodocean countyjersey shorefire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz dies at 44
Police: Woman fatally shot in bedroom of NJ apartment
Police investigating two major jewelry thefts at Trump Tower
AccuWeather: Summery first day of fall
Jones sparkles in his start, Giants rally past Bucs 32-31
3 hurt when fire breaks out at high-rise building near Times Square
Must-read stories from the weekend
Show More
Disney Plus preorder starts with 7-day free trial
Man crossing NYC street critically injured in hit-and-run
Vigil held as search continues for missing New Jersey girl
Street closures, security for UN General Assembly in NYC
Who won Emmy Awards: List of winners
More TOP STORIES News