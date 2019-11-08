Fire tears through large home in Yorktown Heights

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a fire that tore through a large home in Westchester County early Friday morning.

The fire broke out just after 6:30 a.m. inside the home on Baptist Church Road in Yorktown Heights.

The fire spread very quickly and destroyed the roof of the home.



Firefighters pumped water from a nearby pond in an effort to keep the water flowing onto the flames.

So far, there is no word of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related topics:
yorktown heightswestchester countyfirehouse fire
