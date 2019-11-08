Fire tears through large home in Yorktown Heights

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a fire that tore through a large home in Westchester County early Friday morning.The fire broke out just after 6:30 a.m. inside the home on Baptist Church Road in Yorktown Heights.The fire spread very quickly and destroyed the roof of the home.Firefighters pumped water from a nearby pond in an effort to keep the water flowing onto the flames.So far, there is no word of any injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------