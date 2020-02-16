Fire tears through New Jersey church overnight

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A massive fire tore through a church in New Jersey early Sunday morning.The 3-alarm fire broke out at the Shiloh Baptist Church just before 3:15 a.m.Firefighters arrived within minutes and discovered the church fully engulfed in flames.The back of the church collapsed before the fire department was able to extinguish the fire.Crews immediately went to work to try to protect the buildings next door.No one was inside the church at the time and no firefighters were injured.The church has been around for a long time. They have a homeless outreach program with a soup kitchen and clothing ministry.Sunday morning services were scheduled for 11 a.m., but instead an investigation is underway.----------