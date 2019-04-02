Fire tears through New Jersey townhouse complex

Disasters & Accidents

LODI, New Jersey (WABC) -- A townhouse complex caught fire in New Jersey Tuesday morning.

Four attached townhouses caught fire on Home Place in Lodi just before 6:30 a.m.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene, as firefighters battled the flames.

No injuries were reported.

"One of the residents credited the smoke alarms with the early evacuation, so everybody was able to be out of the structure prior to the fire department arrival," Lodi Assistant Fire Chief Steven Cassiello said.

A cat and bird were rescued.

Cassiello added that the fire started on the exterior of the third apartment but traveled up into the attic space and then spread through the length of the building.

"I'm just grateful that my son and I are OK," resident Shannon Raftery said. "There's minimal water damage, but we're OK. We could probably be back inside within three days."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

