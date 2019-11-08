YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a raging fire that tore through a large home reported to be previously owned by Paolo Gucci in Westchester County early Friday morning.
The fire broke out just after 6:30 a.m. and completely engulfed the home on Baptist Church Road in Yorktown Heights.
According to loopnet.com, the 12-acre Gucci Estate was purchased on 1980 for $4 million and was bought by the current owner seven years ago.
The site lists the price as just over $1 million but also states the owner is asking for $1,699,000. The home is reported 8,000 square feet with a six-car underground garage, 2.5 acre packet for horses, a tennis court, an in-ground swimming pool with pool house, and a running water stream.
The fire spread very quickly, and firefighters pumped water from that nearby pond in an effort to keep the water on the flames.
There are no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire tears through Westchester home reported to be former Gucci Estate
