Fire tears through popular diner in Rockland County

POMONA, Rockland County (WABC) -- A fire tore through a popular diner in Rockland County late Tuesday.The flames broke out just before 10 p.m. at the Mount Ivy All American Diner on Route 202 in Pomona.Firefighters quickly went to work and were able to get the blaze under control.Fortunately, no one inside was injured.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.Route 202 was closed during the firefighting efforts, but it has since reopened to traffic.----------