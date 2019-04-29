Fire tears through popular Long Island bakery

HICKSVILLE, Nassau County (WABC) -- A fire burned through a well-known bakery in Hicksville overnight Monday.The flames broke out around 11:25 p.m. Sunday at Francesco's Bakery on South Broadway and took about an hour to bring under control. It smoldered into the morning hours.Nine fire departments responded to the fire, and 100 firefighters were battling it at the height of the blaze.The fire was burning through the roof upon arrival and was contained to the bakery. No employees were inside at the time.Owner Francesco Guerrierri said he got calls about the fire but didn't want to believe it, until someone sent him a picture.His son, Antonio Guerrierri, said he took his first steps inside the bakery."They started this place when we only had the store all the way to the right," he said. "After 33 years, we shifted over three stores. And to see it all go down in less than three hours, it's unspeakable. It's just terrible. It's a lot of good memories, but we will rebuild like we said, and we're going to come back stronger than ever."Some 90 brides are counting on wedding cakes for this coming weekend, and the owners say they will come through for them.The bakery is moving its employees to their other location because they want to make sure they deliver to their customers, even after the devastation of this fire.One firefighter was transported for minor smoke inhalation to Nassau University Medical Center.The cause of the fire is not yet known.If you need to contact the bakery about an order, please email info@francescosbakery.com or call the Massapequa location with any questions at (516) 541-1166.----------