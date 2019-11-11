Fire tears through townhouse in Suffern

By Eyewitness News
SUFFERN, Rockland County (WABC) -- A fire ripped through a townhouse in Rockland County.

Video showed flames shooting from the roof and the side of the building

Officials say the fire broke out Sunday around 7 p.m. on the third floor of the townhouse on Chippewa Court in Suffern.

Several fire companies from neighboring towns responded to the scene.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

