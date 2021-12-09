At least 3 injured in apartment fire in Manhattan

At least 3 injured in apartment fire in NYC

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least three people were hurt in a building fire on Manhattan's Upper East Side on Thursday afternoon.

The flames broke out on the 10th floor of the 16-story building on East 72nd Street just after 3 p.m.

The fire quickly reached a 2nd alarm.



More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene.

There is no word yet on what sparked the fire or the extent of the injuries.

