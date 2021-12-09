At least 3 injured in apartment fire in Manhattan

The flames broke out on the 10th floor of the 16-story building on East 72nd Street just after 3 p.m.
The fire quickly reached a 2nd alarm.
More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene.
There is no word yet on what sparked the fire or the extent of the injuries.
ALSO READ | Fox News Christmas tree set on fire in Midtown Manhattan
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip