At least 3 injured in apartment fire in Manhattan

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least three people were hurt in a building fire on Manhattan's Upper East Side on Thursday afternoon.The flames broke out on the 10th floor of the 16-story building on East 72nd Street just after 3 p.m.The fire quickly reached a 2nd alarm.More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene.There is no word yet on what sparked the fire or the extent of the injuries.----------