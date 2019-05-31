Firecracker thrown onto subway train in Manhattan causes panic, delays

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A person apparently threw a lit firecracker onto a Manhattan subway train Friday morning, causing a panic that sent confused straphangers fleeing for safety.

It happened on an F train at the 23rd Street Station just after 9 a.m., and the suspect then fled the scene.

The NYPD and FDNY were on the scene investigating, and authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call 911 with any timely information.

Transit personnel was assisting customers.

"This is criminal, dangerous and abhorrent behavior," NYC Transit President Andy Byford said. "We are working with the NYPD to ensure whoever did this is brought to justice."

Authorities believe a group of teenagers were in the last car on the northbound F train, and one of them threw the firecracker on the train floor as they were exiting.

There were no injuries reported, and there does not appear to be a link to terrorism or anything nefarious.

Still, subway riders quickly took to social media.





There were several subway delays and diversions as a result:

--Northbound M trains are ending at Chambers Street
--Northbound F trains are running express from W 4 St-Washington Sq to 34 St-Herald Sq.
--Some northbound F trains will run on the G line from Bergen St to Court Sq then via the E line to Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av.
--Riders were advised to expect delays on B, D, F and M trains.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattansubwaysubway crimefireworks
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic attack
End of an era: Radio station 95.5 WPLJ to sign off Friday
Traces of blood found in case of missing mom of 5: report
Texas inmate on life support after officers throw him on ground
Suspect in beating of Lyft driver out on supervised release
NYPD officer pleads not guilty in alleged plot to kill husband
Tap-based transit fare system OMNY rolls out in NYC
Show More
Good Samaritan rescues driver from burning car in Fla.
Teacher on leave after mock slave auction
Cardi B due in court after rejecting plea in strip club melee
Rep for US affairs, other NK officials executed: reports
Pizzeria robbery in SoHo may be linked to others
More TOP STORIES News