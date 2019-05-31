Firecracker thrown onto subway train in Manhattan causes panic, delays

This is the panic in the train pic.twitter.com/b6j7RDwRkT — Simply-_-Dbest (@iiiM_Steven) May 31, 2019

Just fled a northbound F train with all the passengers. Complete panic. Unclear of the issue, but full stampede moving from car to car - chaos. We all ran off at the 23rd Street stop. Thankful to be safe and hope everyone else is, too. @MTA #MTA @NYCTSubway — Leslie Bradshaw🐢 (@LeslieBradshaw) May 31, 2019

One thing is for sure: New Yorkers don’t stand around and wait to figure out what’s going on. They M-O-V-E. — Leslie Bradshaw🐢 (@LeslieBradshaw) May 31, 2019

More from scene of #Ftrain attack, everyone disembarked from 23 St. people were running through train cars trying to escape. One woman lost a shoe, carnage of spilled coffees, groceries, etc. pic.twitter.com/MU5RXKPkY5 — Amelia Vogler (@Amelia_Vogler) May 31, 2019

Just got caught up in a terrifying stampede on the NY subway. People came flooding in from the next carriage screaming and set off a chain reaction of fear. Apparently someone let off a firecracker or something. Shoes, bags, screaming.Seems most people ok. Someone broke an ankle. — Dave Calhoun (@davecalhoun) May 31, 2019

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A person apparently threw a lit firecracker onto a Manhattan subway train Friday morning, causing a panic that sent confused straphangers fleeing for safety.It happened on an F train at the 23rd Street Station just after 9 a.m., and the suspect then fled the scene.The NYPD and FDNY were on the scene investigating, and authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call 911 with any timely information.Transit personnel was assisting customers."This is criminal, dangerous and abhorrent behavior," NYC Transit President Andy Byford said. "We are working with the NYPD to ensure whoever did this is brought to justice."Authorities believe a group of teenagers were in the last car on the northbound F train, and one of them threw the firecracker on the train floor as they were exiting.There were no injuries reported, and there does not appear to be a link to terrorism or anything nefarious.Still, subway riders quickly took to social media.There were several subway delays and diversions as a result:--Northbound M trains are ending at Chambers Street--Northbound F trains are running express from W 4 St-Washington Sq to 34 St-Herald Sq.--Some northbound F trains will run on the G line from Bergen St to Court Sq then via the E line to Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av.--Riders were advised to expect delays on B, D, F and M trains.----------