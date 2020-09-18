firefighter killed

Firefighter dies battling California wildfire sparked by gender reveal

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. -- A firefighter died battling a wildfire in California that officials said was sparked by a device used to reveal a baby's gender.

The death occurred Thursday in the San Bernardino National Forest as crews battled the El Dorado Fire, the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release.

The El Dorado Fire erupted earlier this month from a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device was used by a couple to reveal their baby's gender, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said.

The name of the firefighter was being withheld until family members are notified. The cause of the death was under investigation.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time," spokesperson Zach Behrens said in the release.

EMBED More News Videos

The August Complex Fire in Northern California is now the largest fire in the state since record-keeping began. Several other fires that started in August have also climbed the list of the largest in recent history, according to data from CAL FIRE.



The wildfire has burned more than 19,000 acres (7,700 hectares) and was about 66% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Wildfires have burned more than 3 million acres in California this year and are blamed for at least 25 deaths.
