Firefighter hospitalized after fire breaks out in Bronx marijuana grow house

PELHAM BAY, Bronx (WABC) --
A firefighter has been taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a marijuana grow house in the Bronx on Sunday night, the FDNY reports.

The fire started shortly before 9 o.m. on the third floor of the building on 1656 Mayflower Avenue in Pelham Bay.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro reports that the firefighter who was assigned to the roof position was climbing to the roof and fell 30 feet below and suffered serious injuries.

The firefighter is in stable condition and is conscious. He suffered back and possible leg injuries. Commissioner Nigro reports the firefighter, who is a married father of three with 12 years of experience is being admitted at the surgical ICU for further tests.
The fire has been placed under control.

One other firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Back in September 2016, a marijuana grow operation lead to the death of FDNY firefighter Michael Fahy. Fahy was struck by flying debris after a house being used for the operation exploded in the Bronx, Two men were sentenced to prison this past August for that incident.

