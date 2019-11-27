Firefighter hurt while battling New Jersey fire, large home gutted

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least one firefighter was injured while battling a blaze in New Jersey Wednesday morning.

The flames broke out just before 10 a.m. at a large residential home on Ethan Drive in Howell Township.

Sections of the approximately 4,500-square foot structure were completely gutted, with the roof suffering a total collapse.

The firefighter was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated for smoke inhalation.

The flames have since been knocked down, but firefighters were still dealing with hot spots.

The occupants were able to safely evacuate, and no other injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

