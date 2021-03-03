Firefighter injured in 2-alarm fire in Woodhaven

The fire broke out inside the multi-family home on 85th Street in Woodhaven at around 5:10 a.m.
One firefighter apparently fell through a flight of stairs while battling the blaze.
The firefighter was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The home contains four apartments. An unknown number of residents were left homeless.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
