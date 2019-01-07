Firefighter killed while responding to Brooklyn car accident

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the latest developments.

Eyewitness News
MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A firefighter who was injured while responding to a car accident in Brooklyn has died, officials say.

The accident happened on the Belt Parkway near the old Mill Basin Drawbridge around 10:30 p.m.

The firefighter may have fallen from the bridge, but the FDNY is still investigating to see if this is the case.

The firefighter was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefighter injuredfdnyMill BasinNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Stuck truck illustrates reason for ban on FDR Drive
New LIRR timetables go into effect, new round of service disruptions begin
2 women critically hurt in Newark hit-and-run accident
Baby sitter accused of killing baby and giving body to mother
In Limbo: Many want answers from MTA after L Train shutdown averted
Here are your Golden Globe Awards winners
These are the must-read stories from the weekend
Family desperately trying to find NYC father missing for a month
Show More
Thieves stealing cash from fruit stand workers in Manhattan
Suspects in shooting of 7-year-old Texas girl fired at wrong vehicle
Taco Bell worker fired after refusal to serve deaf customer goes viral
NJ wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks returns to competition
Police ID woman killed when EMT responding to call hits pedestrians
More News