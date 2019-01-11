MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --An FDNY firefighter who attended the funeral for firefighter Steven Pollard was arrested for driving under the influence.
Police say Matthew Wilson, 36, struck a 31-year-old man at an intersection in Marine Park.
The pedestrian suffered injuries to his back and leg. He is expected to be okay.
Wilson is also charged with refusing to take a breathalyzer.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube