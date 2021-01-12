Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Brooklyn

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene of a large fire in Brooklyn on Monday night.

The blaze was reported at 297 Monroe Street around 7:40 p.m.

The building is four stories tall, but it is unclear where the fire started in the building.


It was not yet clear if there were any injuries or how the fire started.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Justin Cave, Rosanne Boyland's brother-in-law, said the "president's words incited a riot that killed four of his biggest fans."



