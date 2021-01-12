Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Brooklyn

BREAKING: fire in Bed-Stuy Brooklyn. 283 Monroe St. Building is a 4 story private dwelling. Fire went to a second alarm. Very active. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/PpsIK75mcX — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) January 12, 2021

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene of a large fire in Brooklyn on Monday night.The blaze was reported at 297 Monroe Street around 7:40 p.m.The building is four stories tall, but it is unclear where the fire started in the building.It was not yet clear if there were any injuries or how the fire started.Few other details were released.----------