Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Plainfield, New Jersey

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a fast-moving 2-alarm house fire in Union County, New Jersey.The blaze broke out in a home in the 100 block of Central Avenue just after 5:45 a.m. Wednesday and quickly went to a second alarm.Video from NewsCopter7 showed what appeared to be a two-and-a-half-story building fully engulfed in flames.Multiple firefighting units were on the scene.It was not immediately clear if the building was occupied when the fire broke out.There were no immediate reports of injuries.