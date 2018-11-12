Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire in New Jersey Monday.

The fire broke out at about 5 p.m. at 48 Paterson Avenue in Paterson.

It spread throughout the three-story residential building with flames shooting out the back of the structure.

Firefighters worked to keep the blaze from spreading to surrounding buildings.

No injuries were reported.

Paterson Avenue was shut down in the area due to the fire department activity.

