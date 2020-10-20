Firefighters battle 4-alarm fire at New York City bike shop

By Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A fire ripped through a bike shop in the Bronx Monday night.

The FDNY received a call around 8:20 p.m. for a fire at a building on White Plains Road in the Wakefield section.

Officials say the fire went to a second alarm at 8:23 p.m. and then spread to a third alarm around 8:45 p.m.

According to the FDNY, the fire has since spread to a fourth alarm.

Two firefighters suffered injuries. One refused medical attention and then other was taken to a local hospital.

Officials say firefighters remain on the scene and the fire is not under control at this time.

No fire extended into adjacent buildings.

Due to FDNY activity, the 2 train was temporarily suspended between 219th Street and 241st Street, but has resumed.

So far, no major injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citybuilding firefire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jeff Bridges being treated for lymphoma
Many spotted without masks after 10K-person wedding scaled down
Video: Gunman shoots suspected shoplifter inside bodega
73-year-old woman pushed onto train tracks during dispute in NYC
Debate commission to mute candidates during opponent's response
Video: Suspect wanted in string of armed robberies in NYC
Fall activities that put you at high risk of COVID-19 transmission
Show More
Haunted house cited for social distancing violations
The Countdown: Trump attacks Fauci with final debate days away
2 rescued after crash sends car careening into Long Island canal
Alaska earthquake measuring 7.5 triggers tsunami warning
AccuWeather: Nice and mild
More TOP STORIES News