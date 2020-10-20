Firefighters battle 4-alarm fire at New York City bike shop

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A fire ripped through a bike shop in the Bronx Monday night.The FDNY received a call around 8:20 p.m. for a fire at a building on White Plains Road in the Wakefield section.Officials say the fire went to a second alarm at 8:23 p.m. and then spread to a third alarm around 8:45 p.m.According to the FDNY, the fire has since spread to a fourth alarm.Two firefighters suffered injuries. One refused medical attention and then other was taken to a local hospital.Officials say firefighters remain on the scene and the fire is not under control at this time.No fire extended into adjacent buildings.Due to FDNY activity, the 2 train was temporarily suspended between 219th Street and 241st Street, but has resumed.So far, no major injuries have been reported.----------