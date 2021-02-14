Nearly 200 firefighters battle 5-alarm blaze at Queens dollar store

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- More 150 firefighters battled a fire in Queens Sunday morning.

Officials say the five-alarm fire started on the ground floor and cellar of a one-story dollar store on Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica around 7:30 a.m.

Citizen App video from the scene showed thick black smoke.
EMBED More News Videos

More 150 firefighters are working to put out a fire in Queens Sunday morning.



Officials say nearly 200 firefighters responded to the scene.

The manager of the store says he was in the store during the time of the incident.

RELATED | Paul Newman's camp for ill children in CT partially destroyed by fire
EMBED More News Videos

A fire on Friday evening destroyed a large section of Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for seriously ill children in Connecticut.



He claims he was filling up balloons, which he says popped and possibly caused the fire.

The FDNY will determine the cause of the fire after an investigation.

One person was taken to Nassau County Medical Center. No word yet on their condition.

The fire, which was located below an above ground train station, briefly suspended J train service in both directions between Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer and Crescent Street.

Firefighters extinguished the fire Saturday morning at 9:53 a.m.

Crews are still working on the scene.
MORE NEWS | 6 apartments destroyed after fire rips through New Jersey building
EMBED More News Videos

Six apartments were destroyed on Friday night when a four-alarm fire broke out in New Jersey.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip


Fire placed under control at 0953 hours. Units remain on scene. 1 civilian patient transported to Nassau County Medical Center. No condition. No pedigree
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensjamaicanew york citybuilding firefdnyfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Average US COVID cases dip below 100K for 1st time in months
Sources: NYPD questioning person of interest in deadly stabbings
AccuWeather: Several more rounds of snow this week
Should business owners require employees to be vaccinated?
Racist zoom bombings under investigation at Rutgers
Recruitment drive seeks bone marrow donor for 10-year-old girl
Neighbors to honor family with holiday light display
Show More
After impeachment acquittal, Trump remains dominant in GOP
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 3 years later
What if COVID-19 never goes away?
LI couple defeats COVID, renews wedding vows
Biden makes 1st comments on Trump's acquittal
More TOP STORIES News