Nearly 200 firefighters battle 5-alarm blaze at Queens dollar store

Officials say the five-alarm fire started on the ground floor and cellar of a one-story dollar store on Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica around 7:30 a.m.
Citizen App video from the scene showed thick black smoke.
Officials say nearly 200 firefighters responded to the scene.
The manager of the store says he was in the store during the time of the incident.
RELATED | Paul Newman's camp for ill children in CT partially destroyed by fire
He claims he was filling up balloons, which he says popped and possibly caused the fire.
The FDNY will determine the cause of the fire after an investigation.
One person was taken to Nassau County Medical Center. No word yet on their condition.
The fire, which was located below an above ground train station, briefly suspended J train service in both directions between Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer and Crescent Street.
Firefighters extinguished the fire Saturday morning at 9:53 a.m.
Crews are still working on the scene.
MORE NEWS | 6 apartments destroyed after fire rips through New Jersey building
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Fire placed under control at 0953 hours. Units remain on scene. 1 civilian patient transported to Nassau County Medical Center. No condition. No pedigree