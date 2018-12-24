HIGHLAND PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --Firefighters battled a raging fire at an apartment complex in New Jersey Monday.
The fire broke out at about 5 p.m. at the Cedar Lane apartments in Highland Park.
The roof collapsed on several of the apartments as the fire spread in the two-story complex. Smoke could be seen for miles away.
So far there have been no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
