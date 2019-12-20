Firefighters battle flames, icy conditions as fire damages home in Farmingville

FARMINGVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a large house fire along with icy conditions early Friday in Suffolk County.
The blaze was first reported around 4:45 a.m. in Farmingville.
Crews arrived in the 1200 block of Waverly Avenue to find flames shooting from the upstairs bedroom of a home.
Neighbors and firefighters helped two adult occupants escape as the fire quickly spread through the second floor and into the attic.
Efforts to fight the fire were complicated by sub-freezing temperatures, which caused water poured on the blaze to freeze.
It took firefighters just over an hour to bring the situation under control.
No one was hurt.
The Town of Brookhaven fire marshal is investigating what sparked the blaze.
