Firefighters battle flames, icy conditions as fire damages home in Farmingville

FARMINGVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a large house fire along with icy conditions early Friday in Suffolk County.

The blaze was first reported around 4:45 a.m. in Farmingville.

Crews arrived in the 1200 block of Waverly Avenue to find flames shooting from the upstairs bedroom of a home.

Neighbors and firefighters helped two adult occupants escape as the fire quickly spread through the second floor and into the attic.

Efforts to fight the fire were complicated by sub-freezing temperatures, which caused water poured on the blaze to freeze.

It took firefighters just over an hour to bring the situation under control.

No one was hurt.

The Town of Brookhaven fire marshal is investigating what sparked the blaze.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
suffolk countyfarmingvillehouse fire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect shot and killed by police on Long Island
Man fatally struck by 3 vehicles in Park Slope
Brooklyn man arrested in 2 previously unsolved murders
AccuWeather: Coldest air of the season sticks around
Baby, body found in Texas believed to be missing mom, daughter
Pedestrian fatally hit by truck on West Side of Manhattan
Ex-nurse charged with secretly taping patients, sex assault
Show More
First Responder Friday: NYPD Det. Fred Caravousanos
Open enrollment in NYC Fair Fares program set to begin
Door of woman's NYC apartment burned from bottom up; FDNY investigating
Long Island road rage beating leaves 73-year-old hospitalized
2 hospitalized after struck by vehicle in Teaneck
More TOP STORIES News