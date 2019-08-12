Firefighters battle flames inside 2-story home in Parkchester

PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- A fire broke out inside a home in the Bronx Monday morning.
It happened on Zerega Avenue near Castle Hill Avenue in the Parkchester section around 6 a.m.
Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the residence at one point.
Firefighters were attacking the flames from the inside on both stories of the home.
There are no reports of any injuries to residents or firefighters.
