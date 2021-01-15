Firefighters battle 5-alarm blaze at Brooklyn building: FDNY

According to the FDNY, they received a call just after 6 p.m. for a fire at Montrose Avenue and Bushwick Avenue.
They say firefighters are battling the fire at a three-story building that has reached five alarms.
FDNY members continue operating on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 244 Montrose Ave. in Brooklyn. There are currently no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/xqbcouRhOw— FDNY (@FDNY) January 15, 2021
Officials say four buildings are affected.
The scene is still developing, but so far no injuries have been reported.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
