Firefighters battle 5-alarm blaze at Brooklyn building: FDNY

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a five-alarm blaze in Brooklyn Thursday night.

According to the FDNY, they received a call just after 6 p.m. for a fire at Montrose Avenue and Bushwick Avenue.

They say firefighters are battling the fire at a three-story building that has reached five alarms.


Officials say four buildings are affected.

The scene is still developing, but so far no injuries have been reported.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.


