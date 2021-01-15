Firefighters battle 5-alarm blaze at Brooklyn building: FDNY

FDNY members continue operating on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 244 Montrose Ave. in Brooklyn. There are currently no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/xqbcouRhOw — FDNY (@FDNY) January 15, 2021

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a five-alarm blaze in Brooklyn Thursday night.According to the FDNY, they received a call just after 6 p.m. for a fire at Montrose Avenue and Bushwick Avenue.They say firefighters are battling the fire at a three-story building that has reached five alarms.Officials say four buildings are affected.The scene is still developing, but so far no injuries have been reported.