Firefighters battled a multi-alarm fire at a business in the College Point section of Queens.Eyewitness News is told the blaze started at around 7:45 a.m. Monday. in the basement of a toy distribution center on 14th Avenue.Video from the scene showed heavy smoke billowing from building, whipped by fierce, frigid winds.The fire quickly went to a third alarm. A number of oxygen tanks in the building exploded.Firefighters battled the flames through thick, black smoke caused by burning plastics.Several workers were inside the building when the blaze started. One worker was found unconscious on the first floor.That person was taken to Jacobi Medical Center and is listed in critical but stable condition.The other workers escaped injury.Three firefighters suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening.In addition to the heavy smoke, firefighters were coping with single-digit temperatures."As always in the cold weather, we're mindful of the operational challenges due to freezing, slipping hazards and getting hose lines in position, but we were able to overcome those situations," said FDNY Asst. Chief Tom Richardson. "The firefighters did an excellent job. We have two ambulances and an MTA bus here for rehabilitation for our members, to keep them warm and keep them out of the cold as we relieve personnel."Officials expected firefighters would remain on the scene well into the afternoon.----------