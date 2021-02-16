Firefighters battle multi-alarm fire at commercial building in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire at a large commercial building in Newark's Ironbound District.

The fire broke out at 221 Emmet Street at around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The vacant 3-story building on fire was in danger of collapse, and other structures were being threatened.

Firefighters were being hampered by lack of water pressure. They were still working to put the blaze under control more than three hours later.

A neighboring building at 219 Emmet Street was damaged by the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

