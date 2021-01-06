WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a blaze at a house in the Bronx.
It broke out before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Penfield Street in Wakefield.
Video from NewsCopter 7 showed heavy smoke coming from the upper floor of the building.
Multiple firefighting units were on the scene.
This breaking news story will be updated.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Firefighters battling house fire in Bronx
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More