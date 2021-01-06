Firefighters battling house fire in Bronx

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a blaze at a house in the Bronx.

It broke out before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Penfield Street in Wakefield.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed heavy smoke coming from the upper floor of the building.

Multiple firefighting units were on the scene.

This breaking news story will be updated.

