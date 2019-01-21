COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) --Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm fire at a business in the College Point section of Queens.
Eyewitness News is told the blaze started in the basement of a business on 14th Avenue at around 7:45 a.m. Monday.
The fire is now a third alarm.
HAPPENING NOW: One injured in a fire along 14th Avenue in College Point Queens. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/FZtCwvEHPs— Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) January 21, 2019
One serious injury is being reported.
Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7ny.com for more information as this story develops.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube