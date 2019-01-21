HAPPENING NOW: One injured in a fire along 14th Avenue in College Point Queens. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/FZtCwvEHPs — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) January 21, 2019

Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm fire at a business in the College Point section of Queens.Eyewitness News is told the blaze started in the basement of a business on 14th Avenue at around 7:45 a.m. Monday.The fire is now a third alarm.One serious injury is being reported.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7ny.com for more information as this story develops.----------