Firefighters battling multi-alarm fire at business in College Point, Queens

Candace McCowan has the details from College Point.

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) --
Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm fire at a business in the College Point section of Queens.

Eyewitness News is told the blaze started in the basement of a business on 14th Avenue at around 7:45 a.m. Monday.

The fire is now a third alarm.


One serious injury is being reported.

