There are currently two non-life-threatening injuries to civilians reported on scene of a 5-alarm fire, 702 44 St. #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/lJmEiqnPbD — FDNY (@FDNY) April 3, 2019

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters are currently battling an out-of-control 5-alarm building fire in Brooklyn.More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene on 44th Street in Sunset Park.Officials say the fire started on the sixth floor.Two non-life threatening injuries have been reported.