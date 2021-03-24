Firefighter's body recovered after deadly assisted living center fire in Spring Valley

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10444149" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has an update on a deadly fire at an assisted living faciility in Spring Valley.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10442521" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video from the scene shows firefighters responding after flames broke out inside the Evergreen Court For Adults on Lafayette Street.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10443663" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dan Krauth takes a look at the safety records for the Evergreen Court For Adults.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10443487" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An explosion at an asphalt plant on Long Island sent thick dark smoke pluming into the sky Tuesday afternoon.

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Officials in Rockland County confirm that the body of a missing firefighter has been recovered from the scene of Tuesday's massive fire at an assisted living facility in Spring Valley.Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann said a news conference later today will reveal "more about this wonderful volunteer firefighter who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to others."The firefighter, who has not been publicly identified, was killed along with a resident after flames broke out inside the Evergreen Court For Adults on Lafayette Street just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.A portion of the building collapsed as firefighters battled the blaze.One firefighter rushed into the burning building to rescue residents, and officials believe he became disoriented and could not find his way out.He was one of the first on the scene and transmitted a mayday, but other firefighters were unable to rescue him.Between 20 and 25 residents were rescued by firefighters from what was described as a chaotic scene.Ten were taken to area hospitals for treatment, and one was later pronounced dead.Two other firefighters were injured, one of whom appeared to have suffered a medical condition, possibly a heart attack. The other was treated and released.All of the firefighters in Rockland County are volunteers. When they aren't risking their lives, they're postal workers, bakers, cops and small business owners.Many displaced residents were taken in buses to nearby facilities.One resident was initially reported as missing, but all residents have since been accounted for.It took more than six hours to get the fire under control, and firefighters spent the day battling "a ton of hot spots" and struggled with water supply problems.The facility, which offers assisted living, nursing home facilities, and continuing care for older adults, is a total loss.Denise Kerr, director of the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, released the following statement Tuesday:----------