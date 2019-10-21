Firefighters break wall to rescue man stuck in Manhattan elevator

By Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhatan (WABC) -- There were dramatic moments inside a NYCHA building in Manhattan after firefighters had to break a hole in a wall to rescue a man.

Officials say the man was trapped in the elevator at 440 East 105th Street in East Harlem when it got stuck in between floors.

Another person was in the elevator but was easily rescued.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

