EAST HARLEM, Manhatan (WABC) -- There were dramatic moments inside a NYCHA building in Manhattan after firefighters had to break a hole in a wall to rescue a man.
Officials say the man was trapped in the elevator at 440 East 105th Street in East Harlem when it got stuck in between floors.
Another person was in the elevator but was easily rescued.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Firefighters break wall to rescue man stuck in Manhattan elevator
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News