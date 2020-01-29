'Suspicious' fire at high-rise apartment building in West Los Angeles leaves 8 injured, including baby, LAFD says

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- A dramatic fire erupted on the sixth floor of a high-rise apartment building on the Westside of Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, prompting a massive response from firefighters on ladder trucks and in helicopters.

The fire broke out shortly after 8:30 a.m. in the 11700 block of West Wilshire Boulevard in the Sawtelle neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Eight people were injured, including a 3-month old child, LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas told reporters at the scene. Most of those patients suffered smoke inhalation, and one was in grave condition. Six were hospitalized.

Terrazas confirmed there were no fatalities in the incident, and that no one had jumped from the building despite earlier reports from witnesses.

A man was seen climbing horizontally across the facade of a 25-story building after crawling out of a window that was emitting an inferno of flames Wednesday.


One man was see climbing horizontally across the facade of the 25-story building after crawling out of a window what was emitting an inferno of flames. He was later rescued by a firefighter who approached him from atop a ladder truck.

Some 335 firefighters were at the scene, supported by four LAFD rescue-capable helicopters, the LAFD said. Crews from those aircraft and a Los Angeles County sheriff's chopper were seen performing hoist operations, transporting to safety people who had made their way to the rooftop.

The cause of the inferno was deemed suspicious, and arson investigators were at the scene, officials said.
