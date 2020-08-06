Firefighters hurt battling house fire in Paterson, NJ; hazmat crews on scene

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Four firefighters were hospitalized after battling a fire in the basement of a home in Paterson, New Jersey.

The fire broke out at a home on Illinois Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The fire was under control as of 4:30 a.m. but HAZMAT crews remained at the scene after unknown materials were discovered at the site.

The extent of the firefighters' injuries was not immediately clear.

