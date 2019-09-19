Firefighters jump fence to gain access to back of burning Newark building

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Fire burned through a building in Newark Thursday morning.

The flames broke out just before 6:45 a.m. on Mount Prospect Avenue.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene.

The building appeared to be vacant at the time of the fire.

Firefighters had to scale a fence in the backyard of the building to gain access to the fire.

So far, there is no word of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

