Firefighters rescue baby from burning apartment in Co-Op City

A baby was rescued from a burning building in Co-Op City Thursday.

Firefighters saved a baby from an apartment during a fire in the Bronx on Thursday.

Video from Citizen App showed a firefighter rushing the baby out of the burning building in his arms.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. on the eighth floor of a 26-story building in Co-Op City.

Firefighters heard screaming in a rear bedroom and found a frantic person with the baby in their arms.

The child and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuruies.

About 50,000 people live in Co-op City, which spans 320 acres in the Bronx.

