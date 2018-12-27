Firefighters saved a baby from an apartment during a fire in the Bronx on Thursday.Video from Citizen App showed a firefighter rushing the baby out of the burning building in his arms.The fire was reported around 10 a.m. on the eighth floor of a 26-story building in Co-Op City.Firefighters heard screaming in a rear bedroom and found a frantic person with the baby in their arms.The child and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuruies.About 50,000 people live in Co-op City, which spans 320 acres in the Bronx.----------