Jersey City firefighters save 11-year-old from drowning after seizure

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates reports live from Jersey City after firefighters saved an 11-year-old girl from drowning.

By
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A mother in New Jersey was thankful after several Jersey City firefighters sprang into action to help save her daughter from drowning.

Firefighters were in the area for a community outreach program on Wednesday when they heard a lifeguard's whistle and rushed to find 11-year-old Tatiana drowning at Lafayette pool after suffering from a seizure.

"She was swimming from one side to the other, and then she just spaced out," mom Tanya Vazquez said. "I knew something was wrong."

Tatiana was pulled to safety by firefighters Christopher Bolger, Eddie O'Brien, Mark Lee and Captain Kenny Simone. They rendered first aid until the ambulance arrived.

She was in the hospital for a few hours, but she is now recovering at home.

"That's what we are here to do," Lee said. "We were in the right place at the right time. It's our job."

Over the past three years, all JCFD academy graduates are required to fulfill EMT training, a certification that saved the 11-year-old's life.

Tatiana's seizure disorder was discovered about a year ago. She currently takes medications to reduce the effects of her condition.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningpoolfirefightersJersey CityHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News