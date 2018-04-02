Firefighters search for boy who fell in drainage pipe leading to LA River

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters are searching the Los Angeles River near Griffith Park for Jesse Hernandez, 13.

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Authorities are searching underground drainage pipes and the Los Angeles River near Griffith Park after a boy fell into a pipe that leads to the water.

The initial report came in just before 4:30 p.m. of a 13-year-old boy who fell into a drainage pipe that feeds into the river. Firefighters have been searching the water near the 5200 block of W. Zoo Drive but have seen only water and no person.

The drainage ditch is about 13 feet wide and two feet deep, with swift moving water.

More than 100 firefighters are involved in the search, which was still going as of 10 p.m. and expected to continue through the night if necessary.

Officials said the boy and some friends had climbed a chain-link fence and were playing in an abandoned maintenance shed near the river when a wooden plank gave way, opening a hole that led into a drainage pipe and the boy fell in. The water was moving fast, about 6-10 mph, officials estimated.

Officials say the effort involves a detailed search along each possible path of travel inside a lengthy closed system of sewage pipes.

Technical gear used in the search includes a camera mounted to a flotation device - similar to a boogie board - tethered to a rope and extended 300 feet down a pipe.

The boy was identified as Jesse Hernandez. After searching more than four hours, firefighters had still not found him and were asking the public for help.

More than 20 members of the Hernandez family were picnicking in the Griffith Park area at the time as part of an annual Easter tradition.

Authorities and the family released a photo of Jesse in the hopes that he may turn up somewhere outside of the pipe system and someone will spot him.



City Bureau of Sanitation officials also responded to the scene to help with the pipe system.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
search and rescueCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News