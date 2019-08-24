Firefighters battle large blaze in Paterson that filled sky with smoke visible throughout New Jersey, New York City

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A large fire broke out in Paterson, New Jersey, Saturday morning, sending plumes of black smoke visible from New York City into the sky.

The five-alarm fire broke out at 410 Straight Street.



All building occupants had been evacuated, and at this time, no injuries were reported, said André Sayegh, mayor of Paterson.

He said Straight Street building houses the Catholic Church's Straight & Narrow program, which provides services to men and women battling addiction.

Sayegh said the fire will likely take the entire day to extinguish, and a propane tank inside the building could explode.

He said he's confident that surrounding buildings will not be affected.

Little Falls, Hackensack, and Fair Lawn are among the fire departments that assisted in battling the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

