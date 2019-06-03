NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fireworks accident turned deadly Sunday in New Jersey.
Newark Police say Antonio Ortiz, 23, died after a powerful firework blew up in his hand while he was holding it close to his chest.
Ortiz also had internal injuries.
The accident happened Sunday on South Street.
Police are still trying to figure out exactly what kind of firework was involved.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Fireworks accident turns deadly in Newark
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More