Fireworks accident turns deadly in Newark

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fireworks accident turned deadly Sunday in New Jersey.

Newark Police say Antonio Ortiz, 23, died after a powerful firework blew up in his hand while he was holding it close to his chest.

Ortiz also had internal injuries.

The accident happened Sunday on South Street.

Police are still trying to figure out exactly what kind of firework was involved.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countyfireworks
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Estranged husband, girlfriend arrested in case of missing mom
AccuWeather Alert: Cooler air arrives
Governors Ball evacuated due to severe weather
Correction officer arrested for DWI, refuses to take breathalyzer
Man found fatally stabbed in family's LI home
Special mass celebrated Sunday in honor of Puerto Rico
Snapchat, other services affected by network congestion
Show More
Dwyane Wade surprises graduates at Stoneman Douglas high school
Annual Celebrate Israel Parade marches up 5th Avenue
Must-read stories from the weekend
78-year-old woman raped inside home in Queens
Winning $350 million Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina
More TOP STORIES News