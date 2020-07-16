Fireworks attack on subway train

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are looking for the suspects behind a fireworks attack on the subway in Brooklyn.
NYPD investigators released pictures of the suspects overnight.
They are accused of throwing a firework at a 39-year-old man on a Manhattan-bound A train at the Mott Avenue subway station in Queens.
The victim exited the train at the Euclid Avenue subway station in Brooklyn when the group proceeded to punch and kick the victim in the face and body causing him to fall to the ground before fleeing in unknown direction.
The victim was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), if you recognize the suspects.
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
