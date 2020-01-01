Fireworks may have sparked house fire in Elizabeth, NJ, officials say

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters battled an early morning fire at a large home in Union County, New Jersey that has left at least 25 residents homeless.

The blaze broke out around 4 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 100 block of

Westfield Avenue in Elizabeth.

The fire spread quickly through the three-story rooming house.

A third alarm was struck before crews brought the situation under control.

No serious injuries were reported.

Residents told Eyewitness News about 15 families live in the building. All have been forced to seek alternate shelter.

Fire officials confirmed preliminary reports that fireworks being shot off outside may have ignited the blaze.

Fire investigators are now working to pinpoint the cause.

